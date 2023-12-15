New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $100,672,412. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $986.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $599.42 and a 52-week high of $1,015.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $916.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

