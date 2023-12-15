Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $276,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,049.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

