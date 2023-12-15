New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $787,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

