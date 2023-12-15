New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $795,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,322,048.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $70.97 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

