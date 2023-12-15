New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $821,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after buying an additional 4,071,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 553,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

