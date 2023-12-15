New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $911,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.