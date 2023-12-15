New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Timken by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,923,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Timken by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Timken Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.