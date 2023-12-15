New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $54.45 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

