Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,139,386 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.84 on Friday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

