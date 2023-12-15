New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $91,144,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

