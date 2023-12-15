First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Boosted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,022,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.91 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

