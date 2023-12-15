New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 3,325 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.26.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

