New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $569.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.93 and a 200-day moving average of $444.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $571.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.