Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 718 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.92.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

