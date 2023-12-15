Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,141 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Progressive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

