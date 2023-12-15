Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $12.49 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.