Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

