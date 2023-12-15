Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.0 %

Shell stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.