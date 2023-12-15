Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 13.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 14.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

NYSE GE opened at $121.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

