ZRC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

