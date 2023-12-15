Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $173.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

