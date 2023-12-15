CIC Wealth LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 33,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,531,933.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,802 shares of company stock worth $704,778 and have sold 35,216 shares worth $838,523. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.38%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

