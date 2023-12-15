Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $217.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $175.70 and a one year high of $218.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

