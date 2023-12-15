CIC Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Free Report) by 403.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACB opened at $0.49 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

