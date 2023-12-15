CIC Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,430,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

