CIC Wealth LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 103.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.