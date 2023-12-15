iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 8.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $103.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
