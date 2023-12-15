CIC Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.67 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.