iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Increased by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.4% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CIC Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

