Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 608 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 608 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.