Activest Wealth Management Sells 46 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $601.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $617.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.26.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

