Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

