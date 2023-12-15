Activest Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 0.3% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

