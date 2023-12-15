Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

