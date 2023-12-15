Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,200 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 44,600.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 216.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Trading Up 4.2 %

VCEL opened at $37.09 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

