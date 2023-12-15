Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $647,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 298.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $26,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $188.85 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

