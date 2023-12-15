Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 4.8 %

PEAK stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

