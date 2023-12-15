Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

