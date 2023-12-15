Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 900 Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIRL opened at $59.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

