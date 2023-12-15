RK Asset Management LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after acquiring an additional 472,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after acquiring an additional 696,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

