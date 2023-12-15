Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.95. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.