Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

