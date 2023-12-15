Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

