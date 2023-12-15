Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 38,842 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,842 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $178.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

