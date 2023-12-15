Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104,787 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.1 %

FTNT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.