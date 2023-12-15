Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

GVA stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

