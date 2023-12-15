Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $257.04 and last traded at $256.52, with a volume of 80084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nordson by 362.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nordson by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nordson by 8.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

