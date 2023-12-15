Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.