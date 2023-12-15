Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.