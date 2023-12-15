Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 17,022 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 136.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $969.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

